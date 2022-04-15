Verizon Communications (VZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Verizon Communications to post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Verizon Communications has set its FY22 guidance at $5.40-5.55 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Verizon Communications to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VZ opened at $53.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.65. The company has a market cap of $225.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,961,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $106,422,000 after acquiring an additional 893,345 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 94,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 32,450 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $3,889,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 47,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 13,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

