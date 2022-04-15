Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Given New C$53.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$34.00 to C$53.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

VET has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.90.

VET stock opened at $21.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $23.93.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $611.07 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 55.40% and a return on equity of 13.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VET. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 8,336 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 31.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 11,638 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 21.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 9.2% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

