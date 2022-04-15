VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Now Covered by Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$32.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 71.21% from the stock’s previous close.
TSE:FORA opened at C$18.69 on Wednesday. VerticalScope has a 1-year low of C$15.75 and a 1-year high of C$34.00.
