VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Now Covered by Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$32.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 71.21% from the stock’s previous close.

TSE:FORA opened at C$18.69 on Wednesday. VerticalScope has a 1-year low of C$15.75 and a 1-year high of C$34.00.

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform in Canada. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, custom content solutions, and programmatic advertising; and e-commerce solutions. The company also focus on hyper-specific subjects that engender strong affinity from online communities of enthusiasts, super fans, experts, pros, hobbyists, and armchair analysts.

