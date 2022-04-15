Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Receives $180.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $180.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VWDRY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Vestas Wind Systems A/S from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 220.00 to 190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 185.00 to 170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

OTCMKTS VWDRY opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average of $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.0117 per share. This represents a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

