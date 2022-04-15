Virgin Money UK’s (VMUK) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VMUK. Barclays cut shares of Virgin Money UK to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 250 ($3.26) to GBX 225 ($2.93) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Virgin Money UK to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.19) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 228.11 ($2.97).

LON:VMUK opened at GBX 166.85 ($2.17) on Thursday. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 151.05 ($1.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 218.70 ($2.85). The stock has a market cap of £2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 6.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 181.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 183.82.

In related news, insider Clifford Abrahams purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.23) per share, with a total value of £51,300 ($66,849.10).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

