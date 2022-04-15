Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VIRT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $37.50 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.30.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

VIRT stock opened at $37.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Virtu Financial has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of -0.42.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.81%.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $125,000,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virtu Financial (Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.