Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Short Interest Update

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,400 shares, a growth of 271.0% from the March 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $16.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average of $14.98.

Get Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 1.6% in the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 63,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,856,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,182,000 after buying an additional 314,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $598,000.

About Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (Get Rating)

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.