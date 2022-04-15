Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL) vs. PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Critical Analysis

Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Rating) and PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vivos and PolyPid’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivos $10,000.00 2,354.65 -$2.53 million ($0.01) -6.87 PolyPid N/A N/A -$42.60 million ($2.27) -2.21

Vivos has higher revenue and earnings than PolyPid. Vivos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PolyPid, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vivos and PolyPid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivos N/A N/A -119.95% PolyPid N/A -81.75% -73.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Vivos and PolyPid, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivos 0 0 0 0 N/A PolyPid 0 0 2 1 3.33

PolyPid has a consensus target price of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 271.85%. Given PolyPid’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PolyPid is more favorable than Vivos.

Volatility and Risk

Vivos has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PolyPid has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Vivos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of PolyPid shares are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of Vivos shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Vivos (Get Rating)

Vivos Inc., a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for the treatment of solid tumors in animals. The company was formerly known as Advanced Medical Isotope Corporation and changed its name to Vivos Inc. in December 2017. Vivos Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

About PolyPid (Get Rating)

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

