Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 147 ($1.92) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 185 ($2.41) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 150 ($1.95) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($2.15) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 171.21 ($2.23).

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

LON VOD opened at GBX 132.14 ($1.72) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The firm has a market cap of £37.47 billion and a PE ratio of -264.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 129.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 120.03. Vodafone Group Public has a 52 week low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86).

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.