Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €224.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €224.00 ($243.48) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($336.96) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($141.30) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($222.83) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €185.00 ($201.09) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($334.78) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €244.19 ($265.42).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

ETR:VOW3 opened at €148.98 ($161.93) on Thursday. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €131.30 ($142.72) and a 12 month high of €248.00 ($269.57). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €162.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of €177.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82. The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.03.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.