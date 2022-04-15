Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) PT Set at SEK 225 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B – Get Rating) received a SEK 225 target price from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on VOLV.B. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 222 price objective on Volvo in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 245 price objective on Volvo in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 215 price objective on Volvo in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price objective on Volvo in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a SEK 180 price objective on Volvo in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of SEK 220.29.

Volvo has a 52 week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52 week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

