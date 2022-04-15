Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Receives $56.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.75.

VNNVF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Vonovia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Vonovia from €53.00 ($57.61) to €52.00 ($56.52) in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of Vonovia stock opened at $42.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.51. Vonovia has a 12 month low of $41.38 and a 12 month high of $72.97.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

