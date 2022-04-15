Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSF) Short Interest Update

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Vossloh stock opened at $54.31 on Friday. Vossloh has a 12 month low of $54.31 and a 12 month high of $54.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.27.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Vossloh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vossloh from €54.00 ($58.70) to €51.00 ($55.43) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

