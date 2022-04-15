Vossloh (OTCMKTS:VOSSF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Vossloh (OTCMKTS:VOSSF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Vossloh from €54.00 ($58.70) to €51.00 ($55.43) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

OTCMKTS VOSSF opened at $54.31 on Thursday. Vossloh has a 1-year low of $54.31 and a 1-year high of $54.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.27.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

