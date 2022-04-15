Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) Short Interest Up 344.1% in March

Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 381,500 shares, a growth of 344.1% from the March 15th total of 85,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 489,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
A number of brokerages have commented on VYNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vyant Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Vyant Bio from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.
Shares of VYNT opened at $1.09 on Friday. Vyant Bio has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $4.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59.
Vyant Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vyant Bio, Inc is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. The firm is focused on human-powered scientific and technology-based systems to de-risk and accelerate the discovery and development of therapeutics for biopharma partners, as well as for its proprietary pipeline. The company with capabilities in data, science (both biology and chemistry), engineering, and regulatory, it rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics and derisking decision making through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vyant Bio (VYNT)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vyant Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vyant Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.