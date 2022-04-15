Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) Short Interest Up 344.1% in March

Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 381,500 shares, a growth of 344.1% from the March 15th total of 85,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 489,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have commented on VYNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vyant Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Vyant Bio from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of VYNT opened at $1.09 on Friday. Vyant Bio has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $4.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VYNT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vyant Bio by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 12,122 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vyant Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vyant Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vyant Bio by 14,258.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 37,784 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vyant Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Vyant Bio, Inc is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. The firm is focused on human-powered scientific and technology-based systems to de-risk and accelerate the discovery and development of therapeutics for biopharma partners, as well as for its proprietary pipeline. The company with capabilities in data, science (both biology and chemistry), engineering, and regulatory, it rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics and derisking decision making through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities.

