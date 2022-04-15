W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

WRB has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Berkley from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.67 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.28.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $68.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $68.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.56%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

