Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Short Interest Down 40.3% in March

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,100 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the March 15th total of 279,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 334.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WKCMF shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Wacker Chemie from €168.00 ($182.61) to €184.00 ($200.00) in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Wacker Chemie from €164.00 ($178.26) to €160.00 ($173.91) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. HSBC cut shares of Wacker Chemie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.20.

OTCMKTS:WKCMF opened at $191.25 on Friday. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of $131.00 and a 12-month high of $196.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.38.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

