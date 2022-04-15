Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Brokerages expect Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Warner Bros. Discovery reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $3.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $3.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Warner Bros. Discovery.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

WBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $24.88 on Tuesday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12.

About Warner Bros. Discovery (Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.