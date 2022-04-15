Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 422.2% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Warrior Technologies Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $393,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Warrior Technologies Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $492,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in Warrior Technologies Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $676,000. Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $983,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 242,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warrior Technologies Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. Warrior Technologies Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84.

Warrior Technologies Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on environmental services sector with a focus on environmental, social, and governance practices.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Technologies Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Technologies Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.