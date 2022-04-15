Waters (NYSE:WAT) and Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Head-To-Head Comparison

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) and Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Waters and Rapid Micro Biosystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waters 24.87% 239.12% 22.18% Rapid Micro Biosystems -316.48% -177.70% -32.61%

This table compares Waters and Rapid Micro Biosystems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waters $2.79 billion 6.47 $692.84 million $11.18 26.42 Rapid Micro Biosystems $23.23 million 10.75 -$73.52 million N/A N/A

Waters has higher revenue and earnings than Rapid Micro Biosystems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.0% of Waters shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Waters shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Waters and Rapid Micro Biosystems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waters 1 3 1 0 2.00 Rapid Micro Biosystems 0 1 3 0 2.75

Waters currently has a consensus price target of $360.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.87%. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a consensus price target of $22.67, suggesting a potential upside of 275.28%. Given Rapid Micro Biosystems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rapid Micro Biosystems is more favorable than Waters.

Summary

Waters beats Rapid Micro Biosystems on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waters (Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services. The TA segment products and services include thermal analysis, rheometry and calorimetry instrument systems, and service sales. The company was founded by James Logan Waters in 1958 and is headquartered in Milford, MA.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems (Get Rating)

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and personal care products. It offers Growth Direct system that includes an automated imaging instrument that analyzes user-prepared proprietary consumables. The company also provides on-site installation, instrument, validation services, regulatory compliance assistance, system certification training and training re-freshers, and business case preparation and return-on-investment analysis services; and technical support services in the Americas and Europe. It solutions are used in environmental monitoring, water testing, and bioburden testing applications. Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. was formerly known as Genomic Profiling Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. in January 2007. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Lowell, Massachusetts with an additional office in Freising/Weihenstephan, Germany.

