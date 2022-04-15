Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Given New $8.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WEAV. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Weave Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Weave Communications from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.22.

Shares of WEAV stock opened at $5.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.33. Weave Communications has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.18 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weave Communications will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Blake G. Modersitzki bought 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $239,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $114,862,000. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $53,140,000. W Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $29,246,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $8,418,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $5,293,000. 17.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

