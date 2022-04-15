Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) Receives $11.42 Average PT from Brokerages

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.42.

A number of research analysts have commented on WEBR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Weber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Weber from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Weber from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Weber alerts:

In other Weber news, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $199,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan T. Congalton purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Weber during the third quarter valued at $2,186,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weber during the third quarter valued at $199,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Weber during the third quarter valued at $353,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Weber during the third quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Weber during the third quarter valued at $207,000. 12.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WEBR opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. Weber has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $20.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.53.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.78 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weber will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th.

About Weber (Get Rating)

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.