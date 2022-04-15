Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of OTCMKTS WEBJF opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.61. Webjet has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $4.22.

About Webjet

Webjet Limited provides online travel booking services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Business to Consumer Travel and Business to Business Travel segments. The company enables its customers to compare, combine, and book domestic and international travel flight deals, hotel accommodations, holiday package deals, travel insurances, rental cars, motorhomes, and cruises.

