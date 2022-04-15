Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.67% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of OTCMKTS WEBJF opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.61. Webjet has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $4.22.
About Webjet
