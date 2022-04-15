Wedbush Weighs in on CarMax, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for CarMax in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.70. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.64.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $91.79 on Thursday. CarMax has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $155.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.36). CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMX. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 960.6% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

