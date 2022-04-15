Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SMART Global (SGH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of SMART Global (NASDAQ: SGH) recently:

4/6/2022 – SMART Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – SMART Global had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $50.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – SMART Global had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $42.50 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – SMART Global was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $23.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.21. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.12.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $449.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.00 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $432,152.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $158,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SMART Global by 1.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SMART Global by 4.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in SMART Global by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in SMART Global by 4.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in SMART Global by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

