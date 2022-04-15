Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BHP Group (BHP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BHP Group (LON: BHP) in the last few weeks:
- 4/5/2022 – BHP Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,600 ($33.88) price target on the stock.
- 4/5/2022 – BHP Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,300 ($29.97) to GBX 2,700 ($35.18). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/5/2022 – BHP Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,300 ($29.97) to GBX 2,500 ($32.58). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/25/2022 – BHP Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,600 ($33.88) price target on the stock.
- 3/21/2022 – BHP Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 2,300 ($29.97) price target on the stock.
- 3/20/2022 – BHP Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,500 ($32.58) price target on the stock.
- 3/15/2022 – BHP Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,600 ($33.88) price target on the stock.
- 3/10/2022 – BHP Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,100 ($27.37) to GBX 2,300 ($29.97). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/7/2022 – BHP Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 2,300 ($29.97) price target on the stock.
- 2/28/2022 – BHP Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 1,750 ($22.80) price target on the stock.
- 2/28/2022 – BHP Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,500 ($32.58) price target on the stock.
- 2/21/2022 – BHP Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,200 ($28.67) to GBX 2,300 ($29.97). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2022 – BHP Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 2,100 ($27.37) price target on the stock.
- 2/14/2022 – BHP Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,400 ($31.27) price target on the stock.
Shares of BHP stock opened at GBX 2,991 ($38.98) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,692.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,305.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09. The firm has a market cap of £151.41 billion and a PE ratio of 11.72. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 1,774.56 ($23.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,040 ($39.61).
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 43.87%.
