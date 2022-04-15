Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BHP Group (BHP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BHP Group (LON: BHP) in the last few weeks:

4/5/2022 – BHP Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,600 ($33.88) price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – BHP Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,300 ($29.97) to GBX 2,700 ($35.18). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – BHP Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,300 ($29.97) to GBX 2,500 ($32.58). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – BHP Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,600 ($33.88) price target on the stock.

3/21/2022 – BHP Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 2,300 ($29.97) price target on the stock.

3/20/2022 – BHP Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,500 ($32.58) price target on the stock.

3/15/2022 – BHP Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,600 ($33.88) price target on the stock.

3/10/2022 – BHP Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,100 ($27.37) to GBX 2,300 ($29.97). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/7/2022 – BHP Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 2,300 ($29.97) price target on the stock.

2/28/2022 – BHP Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 1,750 ($22.80) price target on the stock.

2/28/2022 – BHP Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,500 ($32.58) price target on the stock.

2/21/2022 – BHP Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,200 ($28.67) to GBX 2,300 ($29.97). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – BHP Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 2,100 ($27.37) price target on the stock.

2/14/2022 – BHP Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,400 ($31.27) price target on the stock.

Shares of BHP stock opened at GBX 2,991 ($38.98) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,692.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,305.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09. The firm has a market cap of £151.41 billion and a PE ratio of 11.72. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 1,774.56 ($23.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,040 ($39.61).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 43.87%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

