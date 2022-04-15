Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Yara International ASA (YARIY)

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS: YARIY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/13/2022 – Yara International ASA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Yara International ASA is the world’s leading supplier of mineral fertilizers with particular strength in nitrogen based fertilizers. Yara has a local presence in 50 countries worldwide. Yara offers fertilizers meeting the nutrient needs of local crops supported by agronomic advice to make farming more profitable and agriculture more sustainable. Yara has a strong position in industrial markets in Europe as a supplier of nitrogen based chemicals and is the leading supplier of liquid CO2. “

4/11/2022 – Yara International ASA had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from 440.00 to 482.00.

4/8/2022 – Yara International ASA had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 500.00 to 540.00.

4/1/2022 – Yara International ASA had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from 430.00 to 465.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Yara International ASA had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from 360.00 to 400.00.

3/28/2022 – Yara International ASA had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from 415.00 to 470.00.

3/16/2022 – Yara International ASA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Yara International ASA is the world’s leading supplier of mineral fertilizers with particular strength in nitrogen based fertilizers. Yara has a local presence in 50 countries worldwide. Yara offers fertilizers meeting the nutrient needs of local crops supported by agronomic advice to make farming more profitable and agriculture more sustainable. Yara has a strong position in industrial markets in Europe as a supplier of nitrogen based chemicals and is the leading supplier of liquid CO2. “

2/15/2022 – Yara International ASA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Yara International ASA is the world’s leading supplier of mineral fertilizers with particular strength in nitrogen based fertilizers. Yara has a local presence in 50 countries worldwide. Yara offers fertilizers meeting the nutrient needs of local crops supported by agronomic advice to make farming more profitable and agriculture more sustainable. Yara has a strong position in industrial markets in Europe as a supplier of nitrogen based chemicals and is the leading supplier of liquid CO2. “

Yara International ASA stock opened at $28.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.51. Yara International ASA has a 12 month low of $21.96 and a 12 month high of $29.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

