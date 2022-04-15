Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $185.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 63.17% from the stock’s current price.

QRVO has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KGI Securities lowered shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.50.

Shares of QRVO opened at $113.38 on Wednesday. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $111.74 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Qorvo will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 7,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

