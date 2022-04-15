Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE WFC opened at $46.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.90 and its 200 day moving average is $51.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $41.03 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wells Fargo & Company (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

