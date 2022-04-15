Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

WFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays raised Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $46.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.08. The company has a market cap of $176.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $41.03 and a 1 year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,046,312,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 738,917.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,557,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556,662 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,675,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,324 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

