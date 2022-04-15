Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.60.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stephens downgraded Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,714,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $518,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,705 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,856,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 48,672.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 890,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,405,000 after purchasing an additional 888,279 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,752,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,501,000 after purchasing an additional 756,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,973,000 after purchasing an additional 586,098 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $37.23 on Friday. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $49.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.01 and a 200 day moving average of $44.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $765.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.53%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

