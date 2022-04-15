Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Downgraded to Neutral at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $50.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $80.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Digital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.52.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $46.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $43.85 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.47.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,123,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,707,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Western Digital by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 6,531,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $425,910,000 after buying an additional 1,213,542 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Western Digital by 631.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,341,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $87,438,000 after buying an additional 1,158,297 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,302,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $525,040,000 after purchasing an additional 994,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

