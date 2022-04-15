Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Given New C$17.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.25 to C$14.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.11.
OTCMKTS SPGYF opened at $8.61 on Thursday. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $8.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.65.
About Whitecap Resources (Get Rating)
Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Whitecap Resources (SPGYF)
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.