Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Given New C$17.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.25 to C$14.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.11.

OTCMKTS SPGYF opened at $8.61 on Thursday. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $8.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0235 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

