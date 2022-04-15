Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target Raised to C$14.50 at CIBC

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SPGYF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$13.25 to C$14.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.11.

Whitecap Resources stock opened at $8.61 on Thursday. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $8.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.65.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0235 per share. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

