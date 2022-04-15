Whiting Petroleum Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Whiting Petroleum has a payout ratio of 4.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Whiting Petroleum to earn $26.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.8%.

WLL opened at $83.41 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.52 and a 200-day moving average of $70.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.89.

Whiting Petroleum ( NYSE:WLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $473.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum will post 22.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,447 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 19,126 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,947 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,569,000 after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,091 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,385,000 after purchasing an additional 28,742 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WLL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.88.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

