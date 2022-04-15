William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the March 15th total of 82,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO Kenneth John Stephon bought 6,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 10,858 shares of company stock valued at $134,988. 2.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMPN. Creative Planning acquired a new position in William Penn Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at $272,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in William Penn Bancorporation by 55.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in William Penn Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at $2,232,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in William Penn Bancorporation by 10.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in William Penn Bancorporation by 50.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 16,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WMPN opened at $12.39 on Friday. William Penn Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $187.97 million and a P/E ratio of 44.25.

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. William Penn Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. William Penn Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and checking, money market, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

