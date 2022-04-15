Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Increases Dividend to $0.70 Per Share

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:WINA opened at $222.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.56 million, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.44. Winmark has a 1 year low of $184.02 and a 1 year high of $277.99.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.37 million for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 187.83%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Winmark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, VP Leah A. Goff sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.26, for a total transaction of $351,630.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Winmark by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 96,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,932,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Winmark by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,240,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Winmark by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,880,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

