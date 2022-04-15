Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.86.

WWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Woodward in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Woodward stock opened at $117.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.74 and a 200-day moving average of $115.22. Woodward has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.51.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $541.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.25%.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,121,068.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $8,662,660.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Woodward by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,973,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,977,000 after acquiring an additional 202,018 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,725,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,879,000 after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,584,000 after purchasing an additional 27,090 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,445,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,267,000 after buying an additional 18,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Woodward by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,025,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,212,000 after buying an additional 85,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

