Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.86.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Woodward in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,121,068.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $8,662,660.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 28.7% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in Woodward by 7.3% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 17,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Woodward by 6.0% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,411,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $117.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Woodward has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $541.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 25.25%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

