Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Cut to $300.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $345.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Workday from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup upgraded Workday to a buy rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Workday from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $310.83.

Shares of WDAY opened at $224.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,246.70 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.14. Workday has a twelve month low of $205.90 and a twelve month high of $307.81.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total value of $50,007,387.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,900,295.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,597 shares of company stock worth $55,407,953 in the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Workday during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Workday during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Workday by 265.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

