WPP (LON:WPP) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 950 ($12.38) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WPP. UBS Group set a GBX 1,550 ($20.20) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,340 ($17.46) to GBX 1,320 ($17.20) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,185 ($15.44) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,450 ($18.89) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WPP has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,263.80 ($16.47).

WPP opened at GBX 978 ($12.74) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,061.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,076.94. WPP has a 1-year low of GBX 868.80 ($11.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,231.50 ($16.05). The company has a market cap of £10.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a GBX 18.70 ($0.24) dividend. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous dividend of $12.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.50%.

In related news, insider Mark Read sold 47,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 923 ($12.03), for a total transaction of £441,766.26 ($575,666.22). Also, insider John Rogers sold 105,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,045 ($13.62), for a total transaction of £1,107,167.05 ($1,442,750.91).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

