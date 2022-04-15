Xebec Adsorption Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (TSE:XBC)

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Xebec Adsorption in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on XBC. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut Xebec Adsorption from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Eight Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$2.75 price target (up from C$2.40) on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark cut Xebec Adsorption from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.73.

Shares of XBC opened at C$2.40 on Friday. Xebec Adsorption has a 52-week low of C$1.37 and a 52-week high of C$5.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$371.32 million and a PE ratio of -15.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.98.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

