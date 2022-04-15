Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Price Target Raised to C$2.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on XEBEF. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a sector perform rating for the company. TD Securities cut shares of Xebec Adsorption from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. National Bank Financial raised shares of Xebec Adsorption from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xebec Adsorption currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

Xebec Adsorption stock opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.85. Xebec Adsorption has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $4.43.

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.