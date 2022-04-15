Xilio Therapeutics Inc’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on April 20th (NASDAQ:XLO)

Xilio Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, April 20th. Xilio Therapeutics had issued 7,353,000 shares in its public offering on October 22nd. The total size of the offering was $117,648,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the end of Xilio Therapeutics’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XLO shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xilio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xilio Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ XLO opened at $6.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.17. Xilio Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The company has a current ratio of 15.85, a quick ratio of 15.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Xilio Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:XLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.13. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xilio Therapeutics will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Xilio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Xilio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Xilio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Xilio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,009,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Xilio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $458,000. 51.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xilio Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

