XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a growth of 208.1% from the March 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in XPAC Acquisition by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 812,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 412,679 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPAC Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $4,789,000. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in XPAC Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $4,705,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in XPAC Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $4,502,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in XPAC Acquisition by 1,783.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 434,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after buying an additional 411,401 shares during the last quarter. 6.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ XPAX opened at $9.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.67. XPAC Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $9.80.

XPAC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

