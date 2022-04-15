Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) and Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Financial Contrast

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) and Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Yamaha Motor and Bird Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yamaha Motor 8.63% 16.95% 8.07% Bird Global N/A N/A -49.48%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Yamaha Motor and Bird Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yamaha Motor 1 1 0 0 1.50 Bird Global 0 1 0 0 2.00

Bird Global has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 203.03%. Given Bird Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bird Global is more favorable than Yamaha Motor.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.5% of Bird Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yamaha Motor and Bird Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yamaha Motor $16.52 billion 0.44 $1.42 billion $4.08 5.13 Bird Global $205.14 million 2.66 -$196.33 million N/A N/A

Yamaha Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Bird Global.

Summary

Yamaha Motor beats Bird Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yamaha Motor Company Profile

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts. The company's Marine Products segment provides outboard motors (marine engines), personal watercraft, boats, FRP pools, fishing boats, and utility boats. Its Robotics segment offers surface mounters, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, industrial robots, and industrial-use unmanned helicopters. The company's Financial Services segment provides sales finance and lease related to the company's products. Its Others segment offers golf cars, generators, multi-purpose engines, small-sized snow throwers, automobile engines, automobile components, and electrically powered wheelchairs. Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Iwata, Japan.

Bird Global Company Profile

Bird Global, Inc., a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

