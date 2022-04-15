Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Short Interest Update

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a decrease of 44.6% from the March 15th total of 82,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

Shares of YGRAF stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.54. Yangarra Resources has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $2.39.

Yangarra Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.