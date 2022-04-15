Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Short Interest Update

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a decrease of 44.6% from the March 15th total of 82,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday.
Shares of YGRAF stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.54. Yangarra Resources has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $2.39.
Yangarra Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yangarra Resources (YGRAF)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.