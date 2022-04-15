Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Given New C$3.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.
OTCMKTS:YGRAF opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54. Yangarra Resources has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $2.39.
Yangarra Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
