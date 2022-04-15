Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 target price on the local business review company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Yelp is benefiting from reopening of economies which is resulting in higher ad spending, an increase in Paying Advertising Locations and an improvement in non-term customer retention rate. The company is witnessing acceleration in consumer traffic across app-unique devices. Significant improvement in cumulative reviews is encouraging too. The company’s sustained focus on expanding its product portfolio with the launch of Verified License, Business Highlights, Yelp Portfolios, Yelp Fusion remains a key growth driver. Nonetheless, decline in food take-out and delivery order volumes, as several restaurants resumed and increased their dine-in operations, is likely to continue hurting its transaction revenues in the near-term. Moreover, increased spending towards long-term growth initiatives is expected to hurt profitability in the near-term.”

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on YELP. StockNews.com started coverage on Yelp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yelp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.57.

Shares of YELP opened at $34.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.81. Yelp has a 52 week low of $30.19 and a 52 week high of $43.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.76 and a beta of 1.75.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.10 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yelp will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 6,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $232,162.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $204,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,679 shares of company stock worth $1,395,302 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Yelp by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yelp by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

