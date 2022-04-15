Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.77 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.77 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.83 billion and the lowest is $3.72 billion. Illinois Tool Works posted sales of $3.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year sales of $15.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.73 billion to $15.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $16.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.11 billion to $16.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.08.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 42.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% during the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the third quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 18,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

ITW opened at $196.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $196.00 and a 12-month high of $249.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

